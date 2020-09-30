‘My Constituency’ app launched

A web and mobile based application titled ‘My Constituency’ has been launched today for the members of parliament (MPs) to measure the progress of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their respective constituencies.
Bangladesh Parliament and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh, virtually launched the country’s first data platform for the MPs today, said a press release.
Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury inaugurated the app virtually as the chief guest while state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and team leader for Inclusive Political Processes Governance and Peacebuilding under the Bureau of Policy and Programme Support of UNDP Charles Chauvel also spoke in the function.
JS deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah conducted the question and answer session while Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee delivered welcome address in the function. a2i policy adviser Anir Chowdhury presented a brief discussion on the data platform in the function.
According to the press release, the data platform will support the MPs to track the development progress of their respective constituency and identify the areas for inclusive development planning to improve the lives of underserved people. The platform also envisions strengthening interaction with the citizens.
The UNDP is currently supporting over 60 parliaments around the world and it has had a long and productive partnership with the Parliament of Bangladesh since 1997 through a series of projects, which included the initiation of an international network of parliamentarians for climate justice, policy advisory support to the Speaker’s office as well as ICT support for MPs’ offices and secretariat staff.
Upon renewal of the UNDP’s MoU with the Parliament in 2019, the organisation set out to strengthen the capacities of MPs and the Parliament Secretariat, support MPs with better access to evidence-based data and organisational development.
The data platform was a priority activity, supported by Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme of the ICT Division and the Cabinet Division, supported by UNDP Bangladesh.