‘My Constituency’ app launched

A web and mobile based application titled ‘My Constituency’ has been launched today for the members of parliament (MPs) to measure the progress of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their respective constituencies.

Bangladesh Parliament and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh, virtually launched the country’s first data platform for the MPs today, said a press release.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury inaugurated the app virtually as the chief guest while state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and team leader for Inclusive Political Processes Governance and Peacebuilding under the Bureau of Policy and Programme Support of UNDP Charles Chauvel also spoke in the function.

JS deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah conducted the question and answer session while Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee delivered welcome address in the function. a2i policy adviser Anir Chowdhury presented a brief discussion on the data platform in the function.