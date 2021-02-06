Myanmar sends explanation letters to all foreign missions

The Myanmar’s new military administration sent letters to all foreign missions in Naypyidaw, including Bangladesh embassy, in an efforts to justify the army’s takeover as a constitutional responsibility in view of alleged rigging in the country’s last general elections, reports BSS.

“We got the letter (as well). They gave the letter to our ambassador (to Myanmar),” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters after attending a function in the capital on Saturday.

He said the new Myanmar interim government conveyed that some 10.4 million fake votes were cast in the national election held in November last year.

Myanmar military seized state power detaining the country’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, toppling her government on Monday and declared a one-year state of emergency.