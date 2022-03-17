Myanmar’s BGP detains 18 Bangladesh fishermen

The detainees are Md Jasim (25), Saiful Islam (23), Md Faisal (23), Abu Taher (22), Md Ismail (20), Md Ishaq (24), Abdur Rahman (24), Nur Kalam (26), Md Hossain (22), Hashmat (25), Md Akbar (23), Nazim Ullah (19), Rafiq (20), Sabbir (25), Md Helal (25), Rezaul Karim (18), Ramjan (18), and Jamal (21) from Subrang union parishad of Teknaf.
The fishermen saw a trawler, loaded with timber, sinking as they were returning home after fishing in the evening, said Abdus Salam, a member of ward-9 of the union parishad.
“BGP men stopped the fishermen and detained them at gunpoint as they had rescued the boat and were preparing to return to the shore. They also took away the fishing trawlers.”
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parvez Chowdhury said: “We heard about the incident. However, no one from the families of the detained fishermen has filed a complaint yet.”