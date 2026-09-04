New oil refinery to be built in Bangladesh after 58 years

The country’s only oil refinery was built in 1968. After 58 years, construction of the country’s second and largest oil refinery is finally set to begin. With a refining capacity of 3 million tonnes, the refinery will be able to meet 45 to 50 per cent of the country’s demand for fuel oil once it becomes operational. This will reduce imports of refined petroleum products such as diesel and octane, lowering costs.

According to sources in the Energy Division, securing financing had emerged as the main challenge in implementing the refinery project. On Thursday, the government signed an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Under the agreement, the bank will provide USD 1 billion, or Tk 123 billion (at Tk 123 per dollar), to finance the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by November 2030.

The country’s only government-owned refinery, with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, is currently located in Patenga, Chattogram. It is operated by Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), a company under the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The second refinery, with twice the capacity, will be built in the same area. Six months after the project was approved, a joint secretary of the Energy Division was appointed project director last Wednesday.