PM reduces use of lights, AC in his office to save electricity
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has reduced the use of lights and air conditioners in his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat by half in a bid to save electricity.
The prime minister also urged all ministries and institutions to maintain austerity in consuming electricity.
Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said that the prime minister took these steps after arriving at his office at the secretariat on Thursday morning.
“Prime Minister arrived at his office at 9:10 am and immediately switched off 50 per cent of the lights in his room and set the air-conditioning temperature to 25.1 degrees,” he said, noting that maintaining the AC at this level helps reduce electricity consumption.
Not only in his own office, the prime minister also instructed officials concerned to turn off half of the lights and raise the AC temperature in the cabinet meeting room after entering the chamber for a cabinet meeting, Ruman said.
Building no 1 in the secretariat houses the prime minister’s office along with the cabinet division and several other departments under the prime minister.
The additional press secretary said that following the prime minister’s instruction, half of the lights were immediately turned off and the AC levels were reduced in all rooms of his office.
Tarique Rahman also called upon all ministries at the secretariat, government offices across the country, private buildings, shopping malls, commercial establishments and other institutions to be more cautious in the use of electricity, Ruman said.
The premier also requested all to reduce the use of artificial lighting during the daytime and instead utilise natural sunlight by opening curtains and windows in offices and homes.