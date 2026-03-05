PM reduces use of lights, AC in his office to save electricity

Not only in his own office, the prime minister also instructed officials concerned to turn off half of the lights and raise the AC temperature in the cabinet meeting room after entering the chamber for a cabinet meeting, Ruman said.

Building no 1 in the secretariat houses the prime minister’s office along with the cabinet division and several other departments under the prime minister.

The additional press secretary said that following the prime minister’s instruction, half of the lights were immediately turned off and the AC levels were reduced in all rooms of his office.