Overseas employment
Govt warns against financial deals for Malaysia jobs before official notice
The government has urged aspiring migrant workers and recruiting agencies not to engage in any communication or financial transactions related to employment in Malaysia until an official announcement is issued.
In an emergency notice issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment said no individual or organisation should collect money, conduct medical tests or take any steps related to worker recruitment before the government formally launches the recruitment process, says a ministry press release.
The ministry also directed recruiting agencies not to sign agreements with prospective workers, collect passports, arrange medical examinations or receive any payments until an official notification is issued.
The ministry cautioned that any recruitment activities carried out before the formal announcement would be considered unauthorised.
Workers seeking information or wishing to lodge complaints regarding employment in Malaysia have been asked to contact the Probashi Call Centre at 16135 from within Bangladesh or +8809610102030 from abroad.
They may also contact the ministry's Malaysia focal point officer, Md Hedayetul Islam Mondol, by telephone at +02-41030241, by email at [email protected] or on mobile at 01716048115, according to the notice.