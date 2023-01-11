Bangladeshi student killing in the US tragic, violation of human rights: Hasan

The minister was talking to newspersons at Tathya Bhaban in the capital.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

He said, “The US is our friendly country and we want that human rights will be protected. We also remain alert so that none violates human rights. We also want that human rights would not be breached anywhere in the world.”

The minister said the US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, during her visit to Bangladesh, said that the US is interested to increase the capability of the law enforcement agencies of the Bangladesh and they will work to this end.

“We are working closely,” he added.