Bangladeshi student killing in the US tragic, violation of human rights: Hasan

The minister was talking to newspersons at Tathya Bhaban in the capital.
Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
He said, “The US is our friendly country and we want that human rights will be protected. We also remain alert so that none violates human rights. We also want that human rights would not be breached anywhere in the world.”
The minister said the US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, during her visit to Bangladesh, said that the US is interested to increase the capability of the law enforcement agencies of the Bangladesh and they will work to this end.
“We are working closely,” he added.
Replying to another query over the bail issue of two senior leaders of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the minister said the release of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas has proved that the judiciary of Bangladesh is free.
Police arrested them and they were released through the legal process, he added.
Hasan further said the country’s judiciary is functioning very independently and, for this, the BNP leaders were freed.
The minister prayed for healthy and long life of the two BNP leaders.
About BNP’s mass sit-in programme on Wednesday, Hasan said the government always extended its cooperation when any opposition party, including the BNP, held peaceful programme. But, they (BNP) always carry out anarchies and destroy public properties, he added.
The minister said Awami League will remain cautious centring the BNP’s programme on 11 January so that they can’t carry out any violence in the name of political movement.