Solar power cheaper than oil and coal, focus shifts to solar

A 100-megawatt solar power plant was commissioned in Bhabanipur, Pabna, in 2024. The plant was built on 400 acres of land on the vast sandy char of the Padma River. During the day, the plant supplies solar-generated electricity to the national grid.

As rising global prices of fuel oil and gas and supply shortages have made it increasingly difficult and costly to operate the country’s fossil fuel-based power plants, the solar power plant on the Padma char is supplying electricity to people. Solar power does not require fuel imports using foreign currency, nor does it cause air pollution. It is also relatively cheaper.

The Bhabanipur solar power plant was developed by Paramount Group. Under a 20-year power purchase agreement signed with the company in 2021, the price of electricity is 11.5 US cents per unit, equivalent to around Tk 13 at present. By contrast, the cost of electricity from furnace oil-fired power plants is more than Tk 28 per unit. The cost of coal-fired power is around Tk 15 per unit. Coal also carries the risk of environmental pollution.

On the other hand, during the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted in the July mass uprising, approvals for solar power plants were granted without competitive tenders. Equipment for solar power plants was also more expensive at the time.