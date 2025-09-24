Prof Yunus invites President Trump to visit Bangladesh
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus invited US President Donald Trump to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time during a reception hosted by the President in New York on Tuesday.
Prof Yunus attended the event at the invitation of President Trump, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
At the reception, he exchanged pleasantries with President Trump and several world leaders, including King Felipe VI of Spain, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.
The Chief Adviser also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.
Opening under the theme ‘Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights’, this milestone session comes amid rising global challenges and urgent calls for renewed multilateral action.
The high-level week began on September 22 with a series of summits and commemorations, including the 80th anniversary of the UN, an SDG Moment, and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing World Conference on Women.
Leaders will also join a high-level conference on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-State solution.
From 23 to 29 September, world attention is turning to the iconic green marble podium in the General Assembly Hall, where presidents, prime ministers and monarchs are presenting national statements outlining visions for peace, development, human rights, and collective action.
Other major events on the agenda include a biennial summit on financing for sustainable development, a Climate Summit, the launch of a Global Dialogue on AI Governance and discussions on the global response to noncommunicable diseases and mental health. The situation of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar is also set to feature prominently.