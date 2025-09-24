Prof Yunus invites President Trump to visit Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus invited US President Donald Trump to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time during a reception hosted by the President in New York on Tuesday.

Prof Yunus attended the event at the invitation of President Trump, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

At the reception, he exchanged pleasantries with President Trump and several world leaders, including King Felipe VI of Spain, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

The Chief Adviser also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.