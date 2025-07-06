Holy Ashura: Tazia procession held peacefully in Dhaka
The Tazia procession marking the holy Ashura was held Sunday peacefully commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala.
The procession began from the historic 400-year-old Hussaini Dalan Imambara in the capital and ended at Dhanmondi after parading Azimpur, Nilkhet, New Market and Science Laboratory.
A large number of devotees joined the somber Tazia procession while many dressed in black as a symbol of grief.
Participants carried symbolic knives, banners, black flags, besta and bailalam reflecting centuries-old mourning traditions.
Law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures throughout the route.
Personnel from the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), SWAT, army, fire service and plainclothes intelligence officers were deployed to ensure safety.
Security forces were stationed at the front, middle and end of the procession while traffic police managed vehicular movement to facilitate the march.
The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain Ibn Ali (RA), the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed across the country today with due respect and religious solemnity.
Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in the Hijri calendar-1447. This day is well-known as the “Holy Ashura”.
It is regarded as the day of Karbala, a “mourning and heartbreaking event”, which has special religious significance for the Muslim community across the globe.
Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD in the desert of Karbala on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq while fighting for truth and justice against the Yazid forces.
Their self-sacrifice at Karbala Maidan to uphold the great ideals of Islam, the religion of peace and harmony, is a shining example in the history of humanity.