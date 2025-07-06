Holy Ashura: Tazia procession held peacefully in Dhaka

The Tazia procession marking the holy Ashura was held Sunday peacefully commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala.

The procession began from the historic 400-year-old Hussaini Dalan Imambara in the capital and ended at Dhanmondi after parading Azimpur, Nilkhet, New Market and Science Laboratory.

A large number of devotees joined the somber Tazia procession while many dressed in black as a symbol of grief.