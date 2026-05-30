45th death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman today, BNP to observe various programmes

Today, Saturday, 30 May, marks the 45th death anniversary of former president and founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Ziaur Rahman. He was killed on this day in 1981 at the Chattogram Circuit House by a group of renegade army personnel.

As in previous years, the BNP and its associate and affiliated organisations have organised various programmes across the country, including in the capital, to mark the occasion. For party leaders and activists, the day is also regarded as one of mourning and renewed political commitment.

Ziaur Rahman was born on 19 January 1936 in Bagmara village of Gabtali upazila in Bogura. During the Liberation War, he served as a sector commander and commander of Z Force.