45th death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman today, BNP to observe various programmes
Today, Saturday, 30 May, marks the 45th death anniversary of former president and founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Ziaur Rahman. He was killed on this day in 1981 at the Chattogram Circuit House by a group of renegade army personnel.
As in previous years, the BNP and its associate and affiliated organisations have organised various programmes across the country, including in the capital, to mark the occasion. For party leaders and activists, the day is also regarded as one of mourning and renewed political commitment.
Ziaur Rahman was born on 19 January 1936 in Bagmara village of Gabtali upazila in Bogura. During the Liberation War, he served as a sector commander and commander of Z Force.
He emerged at the centre of state power following the soldier-people's uprising of 7 November 1975. On 1 September 1978, he founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The party he established went on to form the government on four occasions.
As part of the party’s programme, BNP Chairperson and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will pay tribute at Ziaur Rahman’s grave at Zia Udyan in Dhaka at 11:00 am today. He will then distribute food items and clothing among underprivileged people in front of the T&T playground on Manik Mia Avenue at 11:30 am.
The BNP has said that similar distribution programmes will be held consecutively at 16 locations across the capital. Other activities marking the day include discussions, prayer gatherings, tribute ceremonies and the distribution of aid.
Earlier at 10:00 am, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General and Adviser to the Prime Minister Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed will pay tribute at Ziaur Rahman’s grave along with leaders of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, followed by leaders of the Association of Engineers, Bangladesh at 10:30 am. He will also pay tribute at the grave of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
At 11:20 am, Rizvi will distribute aid among underprivileged people at a programme organised by lawyers in front of the High Court Mazar. At the same time, BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan is scheduled to attend a separate programme in front of the FDC at Karwan Bazar.
In a message issued on the occasion, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tribute to the memory of the party’s founder, Ziaur Rahman. He said Ziaur Rahman’s ideals, patriotism, honesty and dedication to work remain a source of inspiration for nationalist forces.