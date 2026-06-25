Dhaka, Beijing agree to boost cooperation in Teesta, other river management
Bangladesh and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the management of the Teesta and other rivers in Bangladesh.
The agreement came when Chinese water resources minister Li Guoying called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing on Thursday.
During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's ongoing river excavation programme aimed at reducing flood risks, protecting the environment, and ensuring the proper management of water resources.
In this connection, he sought China's support in improving Bangladesh's water resource management.
Tarique Rahman also sought Chinese technical assistance in the Teesta management project.
In response, the Chinese minister assured of extending full cooperation to Bangladesh government's initiatives in water resource management.
Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and China in 2005, as well as the visit of Chinese water experts to Bangladesh last year, he stated that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in water resource management is practical and research-based.
Tarique Rahman also sought China's assistance in preventing riverbank erosion, improving irrigation systems, and enhancing inland water navigation in Bangladesh.
The Chinese minister noted that Bangladesh could benefit from China's experience in water management and invited Bangladeshi water experts and official concerned to receive training in China.
Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, PM’s advisers Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Humaiun Kobir and Mahdi Amin and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman were present.
The prime minister arrived Beijing on Wednesday from Chinese city of Dalian after attending the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos there.