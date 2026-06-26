Funds to be allocated for families of enforced disappearance victims in this budget: Mirza Fakhrul

If freedom fighters and "July warriors" receive allowances, the families of victims of enforced disappearance must also be provided with the same, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

The minister also stated that the government will arrange for budget allocations for these families in the upcoming fiscal year.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks as the chief guest at a national dialogue titled ‘Right to Remedy and Rehabilitation’ held at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital today.

The event was organised to mark the UN-declared ‘International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2026’ by the Human Rights Development Center (HRDC) and Maayer Daak.

“I have said it repeatedly, if freedom fighters and July warriors receive allowances, why shouldn't the families of the disappeared? They certainly should, and we will try to include provisions for that in this budget,” Mirza Fakhrul said.