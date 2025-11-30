Body of missing businessman found buried at graveyard

After 21 days of his disappearance, police have recovered the body of a businessman, buried under soil at a graveyard in Gopalganj.

The body was recovered yesterday, Saturday evening from the Khagail area of Sadar Upazila. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The deceased businessman has been identified as Mizanur Rahman Molla, 48, son of Harej Molla of Ghosherchar in Gopalganj Sadar and a mobile phone trader by profession.