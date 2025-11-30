Body of missing businessman found buried at graveyard
After 21 days of his disappearance, police have recovered the body of a businessman, buried under soil at a graveyard in Gopalganj.
The body was recovered yesterday, Saturday evening from the Khagail area of Sadar Upazila. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The deceased businessman has been identified as Mizanur Rahman Molla, 48, son of Harej Molla of Ghosherchar in Gopalganj Sadar and a mobile phone trader by profession.
The arrested individual is Jahid Molla, a resident of the same area and a business partner of Harej.
Confirming the arrest, Shah Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gopalganj Police Station, stated that on the night of 8 November, Jahid called Mizanur on his mobile phone and asked him to come and collect money owed to him. Jahid brought Mizanur to him, after which he went missing.