Limon’s first Janaza in Florida today, body to arrive in Dhaka 4 May
The first namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Zamil Ahmed Limon, a Bangladeshi PhD student killed in the US state of Florida, will be held after Zuhr prayers today, Thursday (local time).
The prayer will take place at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area (ISTBA), according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.
Zamil was a student at the University of South Florida. He had been missing since 16 April. His mutilated body was recovered by police last Friday from near a local bridge.
Another PhD student from the same university, Nahida Sultana Brishti, went missing on the same day as Zamil. Her body has not yet been identified.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington also said that arrangements are under way to repatriate Zamil’s body. It is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 8:40 am on 4 May (local time) on a flight operated by Emirates Airlines.
Police have arrested a young American man, Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh, as a suspect in the killings of Limon and Brishti. Hisham was Limon’s roommate.