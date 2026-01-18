Jamaat to meet chief adviser Sunday evening
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a meeting with Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus this evening (Sunday) at 6:30 pm to discuss various contemporary political issues. The meeting will take place at the state guest house Jamuna.
Jamaat conveyed the information in a press release sent at around 11:45 am.
According to the statement, the four-member delegation will be led by Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. Other members of the delegation include Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, and Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan.
Jamaat’s head of publicity and media, Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, told Prothom Alo that the four-member delegation, led by the party ameer, will meet the chief adviser and hold discussions on various contemporary political issues.