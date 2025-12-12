Chief Adviser orders swift legal action against attackers of Osman Hadi
Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has expressed deep concern over the shooting and serious injury of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and a possible independent candidate for Dhaka-8, in an attack by miscreants in the capital’s Bijoynagar area.
At the same time, the Chief Adviser has issued strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and extensive investigation and identify and bring to justice all those involved in the attack.
This directive was given in a statement posted on the Chief Adviser’s verified Facebook page this Friday afternoon.
In the statement posted on Facebook, the Chief Adviser said that such violent attacks in the electoral environment are completely unacceptable and extremely regrettable for the country’s peaceful political arena.
The Chief Adviser has instructed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured Osman Hadi. In addition, he has given necessary directives to the Ministry of Health to closely supervise the treatment process.
Noting that strict orders have been given to law enforcement agencies to conduct a quick and extensive investigation and identify all those involved, the statement further said that the Chief Adviser has instructed immediate action to collect evidence from the scene, gather information from witnesses, review CCTV footage, and uncover any organised plan behind the attack if one exists.
The Chief Adviser said, “No form of violence aimed at disrupting the election will be tolerated. It is our responsibility to ensure public safety and the free movement of candidates. Whoever the perpetrators may be, they will be brought under the law.”
The Chief Adviser has called on all political parties, activists-supporters, and citizens to maintain peace and restraint in order to ensure that the upcoming election is held in a peaceful, participatory, and safe environment.
This afternoon, miscreants shot Sharif Osman Hadi at the Box Culvert area in the capital’s Bijoynagar. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critically condition.