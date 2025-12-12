Chief Adviser orders swift legal action against attackers of Osman Hadi

This directive was given in a statement posted on the Chief Adviser’s verified Facebook page this Friday afternoon.

In the statement posted on Facebook, the Chief Adviser said that such violent attacks in the electoral environment are completely unacceptable and extremely regrettable for the country’s peaceful political arena.

The Chief Adviser has instructed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured Osman Hadi. In addition, he has given necessary directives to the Ministry of Health to closely supervise the treatment process.