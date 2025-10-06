Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign landmark deal on manpower recruitment

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed a landmark agreement in Riyadh on the recruitment of general workers, the first of its kind between the two countries in their 50-year history of diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul and Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Engineer Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective side, according to a message received here.

Since 1976, Saudi Arabia has remained Bangladesh’s largest overseas labour market, employing millions of Bangladeshi workers.