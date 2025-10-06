Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign landmark deal on manpower recruitment
Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed a landmark agreement in Riyadh on the recruitment of general workers, the first of its kind between the two countries in their 50-year history of diplomatic relations.
Bangladesh Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul and Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Engineer Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective side, according to a message received here.
Since 1976, Saudi Arabia has remained Bangladesh’s largest overseas labour market, employing millions of Bangladeshi workers.
However, until now, there had been no formal agreement on the recruitment of general workers.
Earlier, two special agreements were signed, one in 2015 on the recruitment of domestic workers, and another in 2022 on skills verification.
Today’s new agreement will broaden opportunities for the recruitment of Bangladeshi skilled and semi-skilled workers across various professions in Saudi Arabia.
It is also expected to enhance protection of rights and welfare for both workers and employers and further strengthen the brotherly bilateral ties between the two nations.
Prior to the signing ceremony, a bilateral meeting was held between Adviser Asif Nazrul and Minister Al-Rajhi.
During the meeting, the Bangladeshi adviser stressed the importance of ensuring transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
He also urged that employers take responsibility for renewing residence permits (Iqama) and the workers wishing to return home be granted exit visas swiftly.
In response, the Saudi minister instructed the concerned authorities to take prompt and effective measures to address these matters.
He also called upon Bangladesh to continue its efforts to ensure safe and orderly migration.
The meeting also discussed enhancing cooperation in recruitment, training, and welfare of expatriate workers, and ensuring their safety and protection in the host country.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Md. Delwar Hossain, Deputy Chief of Mission S.M. Nazmul Hasan, Labour Counsellor Muhammad Rezae Rabbi, and senior officials from both countries were present at the event.