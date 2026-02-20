CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hours during Ramadan

The government has directed that all CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed for six hours daily during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to power plants, where demand increases during this period.

The information was stated in a notification issued today, Friday, by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

Under the new decision, from the first day of Ramadan until 14 March, all CNG filling stations nationwide must remain closed daily from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, a total of six hours. The notification stated that the measure aims to address low gas pressure problems.