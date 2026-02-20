CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hours during Ramadan
The government has directed that all CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed for six hours daily during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to power plants, where demand increases during this period.
The information was stated in a notification issued today, Friday, by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.
Under the new decision, from the first day of Ramadan until 14 March, all CNG filling stations nationwide must remain closed daily from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, a total of six hours. The notification stated that the measure aims to address low gas pressure problems.
Special arrangements have been made to ensure normal passenger movement during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. From 15 March to 25 March, CNG stations have been instructed to remain open 24 hours a day. This directive has been issued to facilitate fuel supply and manage increased passenger traffic on roads during Eid.
The notification further stated that from 26 March, the previous schedule will resume, with CNG stations remaining closed from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.