Body covered with burn wounds, hot rods branded all over it

When his daughter was one year old, his wife died in a road accident. A decade has passed since then. He did not remarry, fearing it would cause his daughter distress.

However, due to financial hardships and concerns about his daughter's future, he arranged for her to work at a wealthy family in Uttara, Dhaka,

seven months ago. The family promised to cover all the expenses, including his daughter's wedding. Yet, due to the cruel abuse by the family members, the daughter is now hospitalized, her body covered in injury marks. The 11-year-old girl suffered brutal abuse for seven months.