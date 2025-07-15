Five on-duty journalists were martyrd during July uprising

Journalist Md Mehedi Hasan lived with his wife and two daughters in a one-room rented house in Keraniganj, Dhaka. Every night, his wife and daughters would wait for him to return home. On 18 July last year, too, they were waiting. But earlier that evening, Mehedi was shot in the chest by police rubber bullets in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Mehedi worked as a reporter for the online news outlet Dhaka Times 24.com. On that day, he had gone to Jatrabari to cover news.

During the July mass uprising, five journalists, including Mehedi, were martyred while carrying out professional duties. Three were killed in Dhaka, one in Sylhet, and another in Habiganj. Among them, Mehedi Hasan was killed in Jatrabari, Shakil Hossain in Uttara, and Tahir Zaman in Dhanmondi. In Sylhet, journalist Abu Taher Md Turab was martyred while reporting, and in Baniachong of Habiganj, Sohel Akhanji was killed.

According to the official government gazette, a total of 844 people were martyred across the country during the July uprising. The names of the five martyred journalists are included in that list.