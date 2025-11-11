No posters allowed in parliamentary election campaigning
Political parties and candidates will not be permitted to use any form of posters in campaigning for the upcoming national parliamentary elections.
The election commission (EC) has incorporated this provision into the code of conduct for political parties and candidates, marking the first time that election campaigning will proceed without posters.
The election commission on Monday issued the political parties and candidates’ code of conduct 2025.
The revised code sets out what political parties and candidates may and may not do during the election period. It also includes guidelines concerning online campaigning.
Violation of the code may result in imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to Tk 150,000, while political parties may be fined an equivalent amount.
If necessary, the EC will also have the authority to cancel a candidacy subject to investigation.