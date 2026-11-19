Security tightened as 74 vehicles set on fire, crude bombs explode at 74 spots in 12 days
A series of acts of sabotage have taken place in different parts of the country surrounding the lockdown programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.
Incidents include crude bomb explosions, arson attacks on moving and parked vehicles, and fires at government and privately owned establishments.
According to police data, crude bombs exploded at 78 locations between 7 and 18 November, while 74 vehicles were set on fire over the 12 days.
A total of 38 cases have been filed across the country in connection with these incidents. Police have so far arrested 63 people in these cases.
According to data provided by the police, three police establishments were also set on fire and vandalised during this period.
In addition, there were reports of arson attacks on 18 vehicles, crude bomb explosions at two establishments and one vehicle damaged in a crude bomb explosion.
Meanwhile, incidents of arson and sabotage involving government and private establishments and vehicles have been reported in 16 districts across the country today, Thursday, including an attack on the house of a BNP member of parliament (MP) in Gopalganj.
The incidents took place between Wednesday night and Thursday noon. The districts are Gopalganj, Chattogram, Gazipur, Natore, Mymensingh, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Chandpur, Narayanganj, Netrakona, Rajshahi, Panchagarh, Rangpur, Pabna, Sunamganj and Sylhet.
Sources concerned said the perpetrators were targeting KIPs (key point installations). They have plans to launch further attacks on police stations and other important state installations in the coming days. Information has also emerged about plans to disrupt road and waterway communications.
In this situation, security has been strengthened at key state installations, police said. Security has also been increased along highways.
Kamarum Munira, spokesperson for the Police Headquarters and assistant inspector general (AIG), told Prothom Alo that action would be taken under existing laws if anyone attempted to deteriorate law and order, disrupt public safety or carry out sabotage and violence in the name of programmes organised by any banned organisation.
She said intelligence surveillance and security preparations would remain strengthened in view of possible developments.
Kamarum Munira said police would remain alert to protect people's lives and property as well as public and private assets.
She added that any attempt to obstruct public movement would be resisted. However, police would also remain careful to ensure that no innocent person was harassed. The police would maintain the highest level of professionalism while performing their duties.