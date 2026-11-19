A series of acts of sabotage have taken place in different parts of the country surrounding the lockdown programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.

Incidents include crude bomb explosions, arson attacks on moving and parked vehicles, and fires at government and privately owned establishments.

According to police data, crude bombs exploded at 78 locations between 7 and 18 November, while 74 vehicles were set on fire over the 12 days.

A total of 38 cases have been filed across the country in connection with these incidents. Police have so far arrested 63 people in these cases.