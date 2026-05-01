May Day
Govt initiates move to restart closed factories: Prime Minister
The Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that initiatives have been taken to gradually reopen factories that were shut down during the “previous authoritarian regime”, as part of efforts to rebuild the country’s industrial sector.
He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a May Day workers’ rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon.
Addressing the rally, Tarique Rahman said, “I see a banner in front of me that reads—‘closed factories must be reopened’. I want to inform you that after being elected by the people, I have already sat with the relevant stakeholders and issued instructions. A key meeting has been scheduled this week, where we will decide how quickly closed factories can be reopened and how employment can be restored for unemployed workers.”
Referring to the past decade and more, he questioned what had taken place in the country, alleging that not only workers but also teachers, students, women and all working people had been deprived of their rights.
He further said that through the movement on 5 August 2024, the people had removed authoritarian rule.
Criticising the previous Awami League government, he said the country’s economy had been damaged through “looting and mismanagement”, adding that industries were gradually shut down, making the country import-dependent.
Outlining plans to improve workers’ living standards, he said, “If workers are well, Bangladesh will be well. Beyond reopening closed factories, we have also started discussions with domestic and foreign investors to attract new investment. As new industries are established, employment opportunities for workers will increase.”
Speaking on recent eviction drives against hawkers in Dhaka, he said authorities had been instructed to ensure rehabilitation alongside eviction. “We understand that these hawkers also have families. Simply removing them is not enough; their employment must also be ensured,” he added.
He further said that rehabilitation processes for hawkers had already begun in Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporations.