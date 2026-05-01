Govt initiates move to restart closed factories: Prime Minister

The Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that initiatives have been taken to gradually reopen factories that were shut down during the “previous authoritarian regime”, as part of efforts to rebuild the country’s industrial sector.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a May Day workers’ rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon.