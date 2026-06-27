66 detained in Dhaka including 3 leaders-activists of Awami League

66 people, including three leaders and activists of the Awami League (whose activities now banned), were arrested from different parts of the capital over the past 24 hours.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division on Saturday (27 June).

According to the DMP, three leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested. Among them, one was detained from Mohammadpur, one from Mirpur and another from Banani.