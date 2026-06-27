66 detained in Dhaka including 3 leaders-activists of Awami League
66 people, including three leaders and activists of the Awami League (whose activities now banned), were arrested from different parts of the capital over the past 24 hours.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division on Saturday (27 June).
According to the DMP, three leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested. Among them, one was detained from Mohammadpur, one from Mirpur and another from Banani.
Regarding the special drive, the press release said 63 people were arrested on Friday (26 June) on allegations of involvement in various crimes. The detainees include one alleged extortionist and three individuals accused of creating instability.
In addition, 13 people were arrested on allegations of terrorism, robbery and mugging, while 39 were detained for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.
The DMP also said that the Detective Branch (DB) arrested seven more people in separate operations. Of them, six were allegedly involved in drug trafficking, while one was arrested in connection with robbery and mugging cases.
The DMP said such drives would continue to maintain public safety and normal law and order in the capital. Legal proceedings against the detainees are underway.