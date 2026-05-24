Asif challenges state minister over allegation of approving files without secretary’s signature

The government has formed a seven-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities and corruption in the Local Government Division and its affiliated offices and agencies during both the Awami League government and the tenure of the interim administration.

At the same time, state minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam has alleged that former adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain approved project files without the signature of the ministry secretary.

In response, Asif Mahmud challenged the state minister to make the specific file public. Addressing not only the state minister but also Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said, “If they have the courage, they should present the file before the public by Sunday.”

After the allegation was raised during a briefing at the Secretariat on Saturday afternoon, Asif Mahmud spoke about the matter during a Facebook Live session from his verified account later in the evening. He served as adviser to the Local Government Ministry from November 2024 to 10 December, 2025.