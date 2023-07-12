Will show you what a fair election looks like: Taposh 

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said his party – Awami League – will show the people in January what a fair election looks like and what its classifications are.
He came up with the remarks in a peace rally held at the south gate road of Baitul Mukarram national mosque, in response to the BNP rally demanding the resignation of the Awami League government.
Mayor Taposh vowed to keep the Dhaka city under their control until the Awami League ensures its victory in the next national polls. He claimed that some are hatching plots over the polls, but they do not have the capacity to prevent the election.
The next parliamentary election is scheduled to take place at the end of the current year or at the beginning of the next year. The United States and the European Union have repeatedly called to ensure a free and fair election.
The United States recently introduced a new visa policy and declared to deny visas to individuals who hinder fair elections in Bangladesh.
However, the de facto opposition – BNP – stood firm against any elections under the current regime and demanded resignation of the Awami League government as well as formation of a non-partisan polls-time government.
The party is all set to adopt a one-point movement to press home their demand.
Responding to the demand, mayor Taposh said, “In January, we will show what a fair election truly means and its classifications.”
He also expressed his unwavering support for prime minister Sheikh Hasina and described her as the lone savior of the nation.
Addressing the rally, Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), said a boat, the electoral symbol of ruling Awami League, has no reverse gear, it only moves forward through the front gear.
He emphasised on keeping the current government’s development spree uninterrupted, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.
Senior leaders of the ruling party and its associated bodies spoke at the programme.