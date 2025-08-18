Language movement veteran Ahmed Rafiq taken to LabAid Hospital

Language movement veteran and researcher Ahmed Rafiq is critically ill and is undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in the capital.

He was admitted to this hospital at around 12:30 am on Sunday. LabAid Hospital has taken responsibility of his treatment.

A M Shamim, chairman of Labaid Group, told Prothom Alo on Monday morning, “Ahmed Rafiq is an enlightened man. He has made great contributions to the country. Labaid Hospital will do its best to ensure his recovery. The hospital will bear all his treatment costs. Once he returns home in better health, we will arrange weekly medical checkups for him.”

A M Shamim also said that Ahmed Rafiq’s physical condition is improving. He has kidney-related complications and uncontrolled diabetes.

Poet, versatile writer, and Rabindra-specialist Ahmed Rafiq had been living alone in a rented apartment in Gaushnagar, New Eskaton, despite his illness. When visited yesterday afternoon, the nearly century-old man - legendary for his involvement in the Language Movement and other political struggles - was found lying in bed, almost unconscious, his body emaciated, sustained only by breath.