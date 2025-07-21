Chinese hydro-power project won’t affect downstream countries: Envoy
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Monday assured Dhaka that the Chinese hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo river would not affect water flow to downstream countries, including Bangladesh as it is being implemented solely for electricity generation.
“China will not withdraw or use any water from the project and the project will not affect downstream countries’,” the Chinese envoy conveyed the message to Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain during a meeting at the foreign ministry here, said a ministry’s press release.
The assurance came against the backdrop of concerns in the lower riparian countries regarding potential impacts on water flow due to China’s construction of a large hydropower project near the Great Bend of the Yarlung Zangbo river, which becomes the Brahmaputra upon entering India and flows into Bangladesh as the river Jamuna.
China has maintained that the project is aimed at clean energy generation and regional carbon reduction, with no diversion of river water, the envoy said.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, with a focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
The Chinese ambassador briefed the adviser on the follow-up actions of the recent visit of Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus to China, which included discussions on expanding collaboration in trade, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, fisheries, green energy, disaster management, and tourism.
The envoy also referred to the recent meetings between the Chinese Foreign Minister and Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser in Kuala Lumpur, where both sides discussed avenues to bolster bilateral ties.
Both countries underscored the need to enhance cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, particularly in view of the ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China this year.