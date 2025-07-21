Chinese hydro-power project won’t affect downstream countries: Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Monday assured Dhaka that the Chinese hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo river would not affect water flow to downstream countries, including Bangladesh as it is being implemented solely for electricity generation.

“China will not withdraw or use any water from the project and the project will not affect downstream countries’,” the Chinese envoy conveyed the message to Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain during a meeting at the foreign ministry here, said a ministry’s press release.

The assurance came against the backdrop of concerns in the lower riparian countries regarding potential impacts on water flow due to China’s construction of a large hydropower project near the Great Bend of the Yarlung Zangbo river, which becomes the Brahmaputra upon entering India and flows into Bangladesh as the river Jamuna.