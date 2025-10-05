Dengue claims 9 more lives, second highest daily toll this year

The scourge of dengue continues to tighten its grip on Bangladesh, claiming nine more lives in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, the second highest daily toll recorded this year.

With these latest fatalities, the death count from the mosquito-borne disease has climbed to 212 in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 1,042 fresh cases of dengue were reported across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections this year to a staggering 49,907.

Among the deceased, seven lost their lives under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), while one each succumbed in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Chattogram division (outside city corporation areas).