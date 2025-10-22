Controversial advisers must step down before the elections: Amir Khasru

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that controversial advisers in the interim government must step down before the elections.

He said that since there will be no other caretaker government before the elections, this government must soon assume the role of a caretaker administration.

Amir Khasru made these remarks on Wednesday at a discussion titled 'The Importance of the Upcoming National Parliamentary Elections in Protecting Bangladesh’s Independence and Sovereignty' held at the Abdus Salam Auditorium of the National Press Club.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Liberation War Fighters’ Party and the Generation of Liberation War organised the event.