Controversial advisers must step down before the elections: Amir Khasru
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that controversial advisers in the interim government must step down before the elections.
He said that since there will be no other caretaker government before the elections, this government must soon assume the role of a caretaker administration.
Amir Khasru made these remarks on Wednesday at a discussion titled 'The Importance of the Upcoming National Parliamentary Elections in Protecting Bangladesh’s Independence and Sovereignty' held at the Abdus Salam Auditorium of the National Press Club.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Liberation War Fighters’ Party and the Generation of Liberation War organised the event.
Commenting on the upcoming elections, BNP Standing Committee member said that they hope for positive change through a fair election: "Through a free and fair election, we want to see a meaningful change. We respect those currently in government, including Professor Yunus, and they should leave office with that respect. That is what we want. But the actions of certain individuals could undermine this. That is why I say the government should operate fully in caretaker mode. Those who are controversial must step down; if they remain, the government’s credibility will be questioned."
Explaining the meaning of a caretaker government as being fully neutral, Amir Khasru Mahmud said: "Anyone within or outside the government who has the potential to compromise neutrality cannot be allowed to maintain impartiality. Questions are arising for various reasons."
The BNP leader also stated that several advisers have influenced appointments to key positions in this government. Therefore, those whose actions are questionable, those who intend to participate in the upcoming election, or those affiliated with any political party, if they remain in the government, could disrupt the intended role of a caretaker administration.
Referring to the constitution, BNP senior leader stated that the character of a caretaker government is clearly defined, and this government will act as the caretaker administration in the upcoming election. Therefore, all their actions from now on must reflect the qualities and role of a caretaker government as stipulated in the constitution. Amir Khasru also expressed that the government should refrain from making any significant decisions at this time.
He added, “Neutrality is the primary precondition for an election. That is why we have fought for 17 years for a neutral election. Everyone knows that without neutrality, the election will be questioned. Without neutrality, sinister forces will gain strength.”
The discussion was chaired by Istiak Aziz Ulfat, president of the Bangladesh Nationalist Liberation War Fighters’ Party, and included speeches from various BNP leaders.