There was no lack of security during US envoy’s to Shaheenbagh visit: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said there had been no lack of security when US ambassador Peter Haas visited Dhaka's Shaheenbagh area recently, reports UNB.

While talking to reporters at the Secretariat, he said police personnel rushed to the spot immediately.

Earlier, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said the situation that US ambassador Peter Haas faced could not be seen as a "security threat".

“There is no scope to see it as a security threat,” he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday evening, noting that the incident will have no impact on Dhaka-Washington relations.

Ambassador Haas visited the residence of Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Dak, an organisation of the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance, at Shaheenbagh in the city on Wednesday morning.