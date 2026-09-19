PM for unified training system to make youth suitable for global job market

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday stressed introducing a unified, international-standard training and certification system to enhance the acceptance and recognition of the country’s youth in national and international job markets.

“If a unified and internationally standard training and certification system is introduced, it will not only enhance the skills of our youth but also increase their acceptance and recognition in the national and international job markets,” he said.

The prime minister gave the directives while chairing the third meeting of the Governing Body of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) at his office in Tejgaon, said his Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.