Tarique Rahman visits grave of his younger brother Arafat Rahman
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has visited the grave of his younger brother, Arafat Rahman Koko. He arrived at Banani graveyard in the capital at approximately 1:50pm on Saturday.
Following the visit to Koko’s grave, Tarique Rahman also paid his respects at the grave of his father-in-law, Mahbub Ali Khan.
Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh from the United Kingdom on Thursday after 17 years. Since his return, he has been participating in various political and family-related programmes.
Earlier in the morning, Tarique Rahman visited the University of Dhaka to pay respects at the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho.
He then proceeded to the Election Commission (EC) building in Agargaon to complete the registration process for his National Identity Card. From there, he went directly to Banani cemetery.
The BNP acting chairman’s scheduled programme at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic rehabilitation (commonly known as Pangu Hospital) was cancelled, as there were no injured persons from the July mass uprising currently receiving treatment there. This information was confirmed by the party’s media cell.
At a reception rally held in the 300 ft. area of Purbachal in Dhaka, party-nominated candidates from across the country were in attendance.
Each candidate arrived accompanied by party leaders, activists and supporters from their respective constituencies.
Following the conclusion of the reception programme, they returned to their respective areas.