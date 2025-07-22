A half-burnt shoe and the human cost of Uttara plane crash

As soon as I noticed three missed calls on my phone, I quickly called back Imam Hossain Sayid, the First News Head at Prothom Alo. His voice was urgent: “Get to Milestone School in Uttara immediately. A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft has crashed into the school. Go now!”

Without wasting a moment, I booked a motorbike through a ride-sharing app. Luckily, I got one within three minutes. As I hopped on, I urged the driver, “Brother, please go as fast as you can.”

We headed toward Uttara via Kuril, taking the Kalshi flyover through DOHS Mirpur and reached the Uttara North Metro Station, only to hit a traffic jam. As we tried to inch forward, law enforcement attempted to stop the motorbike. I showed them my office ID and was allowed to pass, but we got stuck again soon after. I paid the fare and ran toward the incident site.