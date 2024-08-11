Two more advisors sworn-in, get portfolios
Two more advisors of Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus-led interim government were sworn-in on Sunday.
One of advisors, Bidhan Ranjan Roy was given the portfolio of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, while another advisor, Supradeep Chakma took the charge of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at Bangabhaban.
The 17-member interim government was formed on last Thursday, but three of them could not take oath that day as they were outside Dhaka with Farooq-e-Azam is yet to take the oath of the office.