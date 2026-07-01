Saudi Arabia urges timely renewal of expatriate work permits

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has urged expatriate workers, including Bangladeshis, to complete the issuance or renewal of their work permits (Rukhsa Amal) within the stipulated timeframe.

According to a notice shared by the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, workers whose permits expired more than 12 months ago, as well as those who entered Saudi Arabia or changed employers but have not obtained work permits within six months, must complete the process by the end of 2026.