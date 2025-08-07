Youths who’ll turn 18 by Oct 31 to be voters: EC
The youths who will turn 18 years by 31 October 2025 will be able to exercise their voting rights in the next parliamentary elections to be held in February next as the Election Commission has taken a decision to incorporate them in the voter list.
The decision came from the EC meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin in the city on Thursday.
“The Commission primarily has taken a decision to include those who will turn 18 years by 31 October, 2025 in the voter list,” said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah while briefing reporters after the meeting at Nirbachan Bhaban.
He said some 18-20 lakh new voters are estimated to be added to the electoral rolls due to this decision.
Sanaullah said the commission, in the meeting, finalised the election code of conduct for political parties and candidates, 2025.
Earlier, on 19 June last, the EC approved in principle the draft of the Code of Conduct and later on 29 June invited public opinion on the draft.
“The draft code of conduct for candidates and parties, on which we sought (public) opinion after uploading it online, has been finalized today,” the Election Commissioner added.
The meeting also discussed the amendment of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 as well as out of country voting (for expatriate Bangladeshis) and the postal balloting (for out of country voting and local voting).