Youths who’ll turn 18 by Oct 31 to be voters: EC

The youths who will turn 18 years by 31 October 2025 will be able to exercise their voting rights in the next parliamentary elections to be held in February next as the Election Commission has taken a decision to incorporate them in the voter list.

The decision came from the EC meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin in the city on Thursday.

“The Commission primarily has taken a decision to include those who will turn 18 years by 31 October, 2025 in the voter list,” said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah while briefing reporters after the meeting at Nirbachan Bhaban.