EC to decide on Tarique, Zaima's inclusion in voter list Sunday

The Election Commission (EC) will decide on the inclusion of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman in the national voter list, which will be used for the upcoming general election and the referendum scheduled for 12 February, 2026, tomorrow, Sunday.

“Their names will be placed before the commission tomorrow (Sunday). If the Commission approves, then they will be included in the voter list to be used in the 12-February election,” said EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed.