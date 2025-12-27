EC to decide on Tarique, Zaima's inclusion in voter list Sunday
The Election Commission (EC) will decide on the inclusion of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman in the national voter list, which will be used for the upcoming general election and the referendum scheduled for 12 February, 2026, tomorrow, Sunday.
“Their names will be placed before the commission tomorrow (Sunday). If the Commission approves, then they will be included in the voter list to be used in the 12-February election,” said EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed.
He was briefing reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban after Tarique Rahman and Zaima Rahman completed the national identity and voter registration process at the EC’s NID office in the Electoral Training Institute.
The EC Secretary said they were allowed to complete the registration process as the EC has authority to enroll eligible in the voter list as per the Electoral Rolls Act 2009.
“They’ve completed the registration process…But it takes time to process the application. I believe, it will be completed by today and then they will get their NID Numbers,” he said.
Then the issue will be placed on Sunday for the approval from the commission to include them in the country's voter list to be used in the upcoming parliamentary election and the referendum on the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order.