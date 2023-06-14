US issues visa policy as part of 'regime change': Rashed Khan Menon

The Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon on Wednesday said the fresh visa policy of the United States is a part of their strategy to change the regime.
They want Saint Martin and want Bangladesh to join Quad, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. They are doing everything necessary to oust the government.
Rashed Khan Menon came up with these remarks while addressing a general discussion on the fiscal 2023-2024 in the parliament.
Criticising the United States, he said, "Those -- who get the United States as a friend -- don't need any enemies. Earlier the US slapped sanctions on Bangladesh to take it to their coalition. They have now announced the visa policy, taking the elections as an excuse. It is not only an ill-motive but also a part of their strategy to change a regime. They want Saint Martin and want Bangladesh to join Quad."
In the parliament, Rashed Khan Menon said, "I wholeheartedly endorse the stance of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina and want to say, Mr Biden, [president of the United States] tackle Trump [former US president Donald Trump]. We will tackle our home. The elections will be held under the Sheikh Hasina government. BNP should participate in the elections."