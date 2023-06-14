US issues visa policy as part of 'regime change': Rashed Khan Menon

The Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon on Wednesday said the fresh visa policy of the United States is a part of their strategy to change the regime.

They want Saint Martin and want Bangladesh to join Quad, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. They are doing everything necessary to oust the government.

Rashed Khan Menon came up with these remarks while addressing a general discussion on the fiscal 2023-2024 in the parliament.