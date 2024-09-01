Joint operation to begin from 4 Sept to recover illegal arms
A joint operation will be conducted across the country from 4 September in an effort to recover illegal arms.
Home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed the matter, according to a home ministry statement issued today, Sunday.
Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs suspended firearm licences issued to civilians during the 15-year tenure of the Awami government.
As per the statement, gun owners have been instructed to submit their firearms and ammunition associated with the suspended licences to the relevant police stations by 3 September.