Students Against Discrimination announces ‘March for Justice’ Wednesday
The Students Against Discrimination (SAD) have announced a ‘March for Justice’ at the country’s educational institutions, court premises and major roads on Wednesday, to press home their nine-point demand.
Abdul Kader, one of the coordinators of SAD, a platform that has led the quota reform protests, announced the programme around 11:15 pm Tuesday.
Earlier, the programme was fixed from a SAD group on messaging app Telegram at night.
The announcement said, “The ‘March for Justice’ will be held in courts, campuses and on the streets on Wednesday to protest the mass killings of students and the people, arrests en masse, attacks, filing cases, enforced disappearances and murders of students and people, and to press home 9-point demand and justice after investigation by the United Nations.
They urged students and people to join their programme, which will be held around 12:30 pm on Wednesday.
The announcement further said, “We specially request teachers, lawyers, human rights activists, professionals, labourers and all citizens of the country to declare their solidarity with our demands and cooperation in carrying out our programme.”
The SAD carried out a programme on Tuesday by gagging over the mouth with red cloths, blindfolding eyes and taking photos and circulating them online.
The programme was called by Mahin Sarkar, one of the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination.