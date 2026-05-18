Editors’ Council meets with the prime minister
Call for repeal of undemocratic laws to ensure media freedom
Leaders of the Editors’ Council met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and called for the repeal and amendment of undemocratic provisions in existing laws in order to ensure media freedom.
During the meeting, the Editors’ Council also discussed strengthening the Press Council, enhancing journalists’ accountability, introducing fact-checking mechanisms to prevent misinformation, holding broader consultations before establishing a Media Commission, addressing harassment cases filed against journalists, and ensuring an environment conducive to media freedom and responsible journalism.
The meeting took place at the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday afternoon. Later, the Editors’ Council outlined the discussions in a press release.
Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat afterwards were Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, Editors’ Council President and New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam.
Representatives of the Editors’ Council stated during the meeting that the country’s media-related laws are outdated and create obstacles to press freedom. They also argued that these laws undermine the international image of Bangladesh’s media sector.
In particular, they criticised a provision in Form ‘B’ of the newspaper declaration certificate, under which publishers must sign a declaration stating, “I further declare that I shall refrain from publishing in my newspaper any matter contrary to the interests of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh or any objectionable content, and that I shall remain bound to comply with all provisions of the Printing Presses and Publications (Declaration and Registration) Act, 1973.”
The Editors’ Council argued that this provision conflicts with the Constitution and carries an undemocratic character. The organisation demanded that the provision be repealed.
According to relevant sources, the editors also stressed the need to further strengthen the Press Council.
They emphasised the importance of ensuring accountability among editors and journalists and informed the prime minister that the Editors’ Council is already working on the matter.
The meeting also addressed the issue of combating misinformation. Editors stated that mainstream newspapers bear the greatest responsibility in this regard and said newspapers should establish fact-checking mechanisms. Some newspapers have already introduced such measures.
The editors further stated that broader discussions are necessary regarding the proposed Media Commission. They noted the need to prepare a framework before forming any committee on the matter.
The Editors’ Council said it raised both the issue of establishing a Media Commission and strengthening the press council during the meeting.
In response, the prime minister instructed the information minister to complete the necessary reviews and assessments by June so that the government could take visible steps on the matter by July.
The prime minister also stressed the importance of a self-regulatory framework for the media.
In response, the Editors’ Council said it would take the initiative to formulate and adopt a “code of conduct” for journalists by July.
List of 282 journalists facing cases
The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam told journalists, “We submitted a list to the prime minister. In that list, we stated that 282 journalists are facing various types of cases.
Among them, 94 have been accused in murder cases. I would not claim that the list is entirely complete; there may still be omissions. However, we prepared it with sincere effort.
The prime minister accepted the list and instructed the information minister to give the matter due importance.”
He added that filing murder charges and numerous other cases against journalists does not create a healthy environment for a democratic country.
Several members of the Editors’ Council raised the issue of harassment cases filed against journalists during the meeting.
They stated that, in the interest of justice, authorities should ensure proper investigations and due legal process regarding allegations against journalists.
However, they stressed that harassment and politically motivated cases are unacceptable under any circumstances.
They further stated that, if authorities bring specific and evidence-based allegations against any journalist, they must resolve those matters through existing laws and a transparent judicial procedure.
The prime minister assured the Editors’ Council that he would discuss the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also stated that the government does not seek to act as a regulator of the media, but rather as a facilitator.
He said he believes that a strong media is an essential component of the state and that his government will work sincerely towards that objective.
When journalists asked about the cases filed against media professionals after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon said that the leaders of the Editors’ Council had presented the matter to the prime minister, who agreed with their concerns and directed the authorities to take the necessary measures.
He also noted that the Editors’ Council had congratulated the prime minister because the government had not made any form of interference so far.
Democratic legislation will be enacted
Speaking about the discussions, Editors’ Council President and New Age Editor Nurul Kabir told journalists that the Council had informed the prime minister about the undemocratic aspects of existing laws and regulations. He said the prime minister had agreed that many issues require review.
He further stated that all relevant stakeholders would form an advisory committee to work throughout June and prepare a final report in July in order to establish a democratic “media regime”.
Based on that report, the parties agreed to formulate democratic legislation.
The New Age editor also emphasised the need to move away from various flawed practices currently in place. He said, “As long as the government behaves democratically, the editors will remain engaged with it.”
Others representing the Editors’ Council at the meeting included the Council’s Secretary General and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, Manab Zamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Inqilab Editor AMM Bahauddin, Karatoa Editor Mozammel Haque, and Suprobhat Bangladesh Editor Rushu Mahmud.
Others present at the meeting included State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Chowdhury, the prime minister’s Adviser on Information Zahed Ur Rahman, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Saleh Shibly, and Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon.
Later, the prime minister joined the leaders of the Editors’ Council for lunch.