Call for repeal of undemocratic laws to ensure media freedom

The meeting took place at the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday afternoon. Later, the Editors’ Council outlined the discussions in a press release.

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat afterwards were Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, Editors’ Council President and New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam.

Representatives of the Editors’ Council stated during the meeting that the country’s media-related laws are outdated and create obstacles to press freedom. They also argued that these laws undermine the international image of Bangladesh’s media sector.

In particular, they criticised a provision in Form ‘B’ of the newspaper declaration certificate, under which publishers must sign a declaration stating, “I further declare that I shall refrain from publishing in my newspaper any matter contrary to the interests of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh or any objectionable content, and that I shall remain bound to comply with all provisions of the Printing Presses and Publications (Declaration and Registration) Act, 1973.”

The Editors’ Council argued that this provision conflicts with the Constitution and carries an undemocratic character. The organisation demanded that the provision be repealed.