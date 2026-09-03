Probe clears govt agencies, raising questions over investigation

Under sub-section 1 of Section 9 of the Ship Breaking and Ship Recycling Rules, 2011, the Department of Explosives is required to inspect the ship’s empty tanks, double-bottom tanks, ballast tanks, wing tanks, oil tanks, slop tanks and petroleum cargo tanks before issuing two types of certificates: “Safe for Man Entry” and “Gas Free for Hot Work”. The former certifies that workers can safely enter the tanks, while the latter certifies that the ship is safe for dismantling.

However, the Department of Explosives issued both certificates for the ship without inspecting the ballast-water tank.

The ship was inspected on 11 July 2025 by SM Sakhawat Hossain, an assistant director of the Department of Explosives. He has recently been transferred to Rajshahi district.

Asked whether the Ship Breaking and Ship Recycling Rules, 2011 require the Department of Explosives to inspect all types of tanks, Sakhawat Hossain said, “We can only inspect a tank if it is empty. It is not possible for us to inspect a tank when it is filled with liquid.”

Although the investigation report mentions negligence by the yard authorities under the Ship Breaking and Ship Recycling Rules, 2011, it does not mention any negligence by the Department of Explosives or the Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board, despite their responsibilities under the same rules.