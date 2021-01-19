Narcotics department official arrested: Police

Kotwali police have arrested an official of the Department of Narcotics Control and two of his associates for allegedly looting 90 bhori of gold in the guise of Detective Branch (DB) personnel, reports UNB.

A court on Tuesday placed them on a three-day remand each.

The arrestee is SM Sakib Hossain, an assistant director of Department of Narcotics Control of Munshiganj district branch. His other two associates are constable Aminul Islam and source Harun.