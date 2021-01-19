Narcotics department official arrested: Police

Kotwali police have arrested an official of the Department of Narcotics Control and two of his associates for allegedly looting 90 bhori of gold in the guise of Detective Branch (DB) personnel, reports UNB.
A court on Tuesday placed them on a three-day remand each.
The arrestee is SM Sakib Hossain, an assistant director of Department of Narcotics Control of Munshiganj district branch. His other two associates are constable Aminul Islam and source Harun.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Lalbagh division deputy commissioner (DC) Biplob Bijoy Talukder confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said an officer of the Department of Narcotics Control has been detained on charges of robbery.
According to the police sources, Sakib along with two of his associates went to a gold shop in the capital’s Jindabhar road on 7 January. Then they abducted the owner of the shop and looted 90 bhori gold ornaments.
Later, in this incident, the shop’s owner filed a case against them with Kotowali police station on 12 January.
At first police arrested two people including an employee of the shop. They made a confessional statement on Monday. In the statement, they said that Sakib Hossain was involved in the robbery. Then the police arrested him from Old Dhaka on Monday on the basis of their statements.