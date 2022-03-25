Nation set to celebrate Independence and National Day

The nation is set to celebrate the 52nd Independence and National Day on Saturday (26 March) in a befitting manner.

The government has taken elaborate programmes marking the Independence and National Day.

President Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages today extending heartfelt greetings and warm felicitations to the countrymen living both home and abroad.

The day's programmes will begin by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rises of sun while all streets and important city intersections will be decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands will be illuminated with colourful lights.

The National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar will be the main venue of the celebration of the day.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, will also lay wreaths at the national memorial in the morning of the day.