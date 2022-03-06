Nation set to observe historic 7 March

In his extempore speech from 4:23 pm before millions of people of former East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We spilled our blood ... we are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be freed, Inshallah!"
"Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence)" the great leader and the greatest Bangalee of all times went on to add.
During his deliberations amid thunderous slogans and applause, he also made a fervent appeal to the roaring people from all walks of life to make preparations for armed struggle against the tyranny, exploitation, subjugation and deprivation by Pakistani military junta with whatever they possessed and transformed every house into a fortress.
The people were overwhelmed and imbued with the spirit of Bangabandhu's unparalleled speech of independence regarded only as comparable with the Gettysburg Speech of slain US president Abraham Lincoln.
The whole nation responded spontaneously to Bangabandhu's call with the thunderous slogan- "Bir Bangalee Astra Dharo, Bangladesh Swadhin Karo" -Brave Bangalees take up arms and free Bangladesh from occupation.
The vigorous speech inspired people of all walks of life to prepare for the war, which eventually began after the Pakistani regime on the black night of 25 March launched attacks on the unarmed Bangalees, the worst genocides in history for the next nine months.
Bangabandhu's 7 March speech has been selected as one of the most rousing and inspirational wartime speeches in the last 2,500 years. The dynamic speech had changed the course of the country's history.
The tantalizing speech literally had a mesmerizing and sparkling effect on the entire population of this soil and they became united under his capable and farsighted leadership to bravely fight for liberating the motherland from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces.
Although people from all walks of life irrespective of political and religious beliefs were united for the cause and began to take all-out preparations for a bloody war, they waited till the crackdown of the Pakistani occupation forces on the sleeping Bangalees on the night of 25 March, defamed as the "Operation Searchlight".
As soon as the Pakistani occupation forces started genocide, Bangabandhu declared the independence of the motherland instructing the people to put up strong resistance and fight against them till liberation is achieved.
At the instruction of Bangabandhu, the brave nation fought successfully the war of liberation and ultimately liberated Bangladesh from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces on 16 December, 1971, with the assistance of the allied Indian forces.
Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies have drawn up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions with maintaining health guidelines amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.
The national flag will be hoisted at all public and private buildings in the country and diplomatic missions abroad on the historic 7 March as per the government's decision.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to observe the historic 7 March in a befitting manner.
Marking the day, the ruling AL will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices, place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi, said a press release of AL.
A discussion will be arranged at Awami League's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 11:00am.
Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion at virtual platform.
Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will broadcast and telecast special programmes while national dailies will bring out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.
In addition to this, the forest and environment sub-committee of Awami League arranged a discussion on 7 March speech of Bangabandhu this morning at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium of the National Museum here, said a press release.
Awami League joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud attended it as the chief guest.