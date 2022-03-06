Nation set to observe historic 7 March

The nation is set to observe the historic 7 March tomorrow, commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was touted as an indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971, reports BSS.

This year the observance of the day is significant as the nation is celebrating 'Mujib Year' as well as observing the 70 years of the Language Movement.

On 30 October in 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage as the landmark fiery speech of Bangabandhu inspired the Bengalees to prepare for the War of Liberation in 1971.

It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

On 7 March, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then 'Race Course Maidan', now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.