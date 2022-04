The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Sunday evening to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.

The Islamic Foundation issued a press release on Saturday saying the meeting will be held at the foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayers for reviewing information on the sighting of Shawwal moon.

Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs and also president of the committee, will preside over the meeting, it added.