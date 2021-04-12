National Moon Sighting Committee to sit today

The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit on Tuesday to ascertain the commencement of holy Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence, reports UNB.
The meeting will be held at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the capital around 6:45pm after Maghrib prayers.
Advertisement
State minister for religious affairs Faridul Haque will preside over the meeting.
People, if they see the moon anywhere in the country, have been requested to inform the committee by dialling telephone numbers 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 or faxing - 9563397 and 9555951.