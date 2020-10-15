National Zoo to reopen after nearly seven months

After around seven months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Zoo at Mirpur is going to be reopened for the visitors from 1 November.
The fisheries and livestock ministry has recently given permission to the livestock department to reopen the zoo subject to compliance of certain conditions including maintaining proper health guidelines, reports UNB.
In a press release, the ministry said that social distancing must be maintained.
Disinfection tunnels and footbaths should be installed at the entrances of the zoo.
Arrangements should be made to check the physical temperature of the visitors with the help of thermal scanner at the entrances.
The number of visitors should be kept limited to maximum 2,000 daily, said the release. Besides, hand sanitisers should be provided to visitors.
Visiting hours has been fixed from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
The ministry announced the closure of the National Zoo on 20 March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.